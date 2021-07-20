Trailblazing RB Citizen commits to LSU

Lake Charles College Prep running back TreVonte’ Citizen isn’t going far to play at the next level, committing Monday to play college football at LSU.
Citizen is ranked as the 49th top recruit in the nation by Rivals.com, which also has him as a four-star player and the second-best running back in the country. He is listed as the fourth-best prospect in Louisiana. The top three — Ponchatoula safety Jacoby Mathews, St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard and Neville offensive lineman Will Campbell — have also committed to LSU.
He would be the first area player to sign with the Tigers since 2014, when Barbe receiver Trey Quinn and Westlake tight end Jacory Washington both signed. The Tigers also signed two locals in 2013, when Washington-Marion linebacker Melvin Jones and Barbe tight end Desean Smith chose to play at LSU.
Citizen said a strong relationship with LSU assistant coach Kevin Faulk, a former Tiger star running back, played a big part in his decision.
“It is as strong a relationship as you could have between a player and coach,” he said.
“I went to an LSU camp as a freshman and we just clicked right away. They run the ball and they will allow me to do my thing in space. I never grew bored with LSU no matter how many times I went there. When I went there for my last official visit in the last week in June, I felt in my gut that I wanted to stay home and play there.”
Citizen also considered Texas A&M, Auburn, Georgia and Arkansas.
“Texas A&M has a legendary coach in Jimbo Fisher, Auburn has Coach Bryson Harsin from Boise State and Cadillac Williams, a legendary player who just started coaching there. They all had winning programs.”
Last year, starting at linebacker and playing part time at running back, he ran for 480 yards and 8 touchdowns on 54 carries. In the first three District 4-3A games, he ran for 313 yards and 6 touchdowns on 26 carries. He had 69 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense. The Blazers went 9-1 on the season, reaching the Class 3A semifinals for the first time in school history.