Earlier this year, former Kinder High School and Louisiana-Lafayette shortstop Blake Trahan was looking to break back into the big leagues after receiving a spring training non-roster invitation from the Cincinnati Reds.
But after a month of games in Arizona, the coronavirus pandemic shut down most every sport, baseball among them. Trahan's professional baseball career teeters in limbo as he waits for the Major League Baseball team owners and players' association to hash out a plan for the 2020 season.
"We are doing our best to stay in shape," Trahan said of filling his time. "It was a tough time with coronavirus and not being able to get out as much. I have been doing home workouts and things are loosening up right now. It was a shock to the whole world. Nobody had any answers. It is something I have never dealt with in my life and certainly, a lot of people can say that.
"As a player, we really don't understand what goes down behind those doors. Everyone is trying to make the best decision for themselves. Everyone wants to play, but there are some disagreements that they are dealing with at this time."
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said before last week's amateur draft that he was 100 percent sure that the MLB will play this season, but the minor league seasons are in question. Trahan finished the 2019 season with the Triple-A Louisville Bats.
"I think the lower levels are 100 percent canceled, but I don't know about the Triple-A or Double-A level," Trahan said. "The players are out of the loop right now."
This is a critical time in Trahan's career. At 26, he's entering the prime of his career.
If he doesn't make the Reds' roster, Trahan said he hopes to land a spot on the organization's taxi squad. With less time to prepare of the season, Trahan said the MLB is expecting more injuries, and taxi squads could play an important role.
"The guys are staying ready (in case) someone gets hurt," Trahan said. "The big leagues are worried about guys dropping and getting hurt because of a quick spring training, so there could be a good bit of injuries this season. They need guys that can fill those spots.
"I don't think anything is for sure. Guys that are in my position, we really don't know what is going on. We don't know if we will be on that taxi squad or a season at all."
In 2019, Trahan hit .226 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 29 RBIs, and 34 runs scored in 101 games with Louisville. He is looking to break back into the Cincinnati lineup for the first time since an 11-game stint in 2018, when the Reds drafted him in the third round in 2015.
"It was good," Trahan said of his cup of coffee in the big leagues. "I am doing my best to get my foot back in the door and get back into the big leagues and stay there. That is every baseball player's goal.
"It is just a continual process and fight. Finding the right opportunity with the right organization is a big part of that."
Since spring training ended in mid-March, Trahan said he's been staying active, giving lessons to local baseball players and working on his options after baseball.
He said he enrolled in summer courses through McNeese State. After transferring the credits he earned during his time at ULL, Trahan said he is three semesters from earning an agricultural sciences degree.
"I have been enjoying some family time, staying in shape, gardening, outdoor activities, those type of things," Trahan said. "I am taking it a day at a time. If we do, great, I will be in shape and ready. If not, I will go from there. I am on standby waiting around."