In this edition, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss this week’s state championship track and field meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Name a team to watch.
WA: Lake Charles College Prep boys could be in the mix to earn a team trophy in Class 3A. At the regional meet last week, Marcus Francis won the shot put (51-4) and discus (153-11); Thaddeus Campbell won the 300 hurdles (39.84) and the Blazers won the 4x200 relay.
RA: Since winning its second consecutive indoor state championship, the St. Louis Catholic girls have been the favorite to win the outdoor title, seeded in the top three in 14 events led by Halyn Senegal, the top seed in the 200 and 400-meter dash, and Emma Freeman, who is seeded in the top-three in the discus and javelin.
Name a large schools boy and girl to watch.
WA: Iowa’s Crajuan Bennett won the 100 (11.12) and ran a leg on the Yellow Jackets first place 4x100 relay team and second place 4x200 team at the regional meet last week, helping the Jackets win the team title. South Beauregard sophomore Trinity Spooner is after her second state javelin title in three seasons and has one of the nations top throws this season at 152 feet, 4 inches.
RA: Westlake sophomore Tristan Goodly looks to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Xavier Goodly. The younger Goodly is the top seed in the triple jump (45-9 3/4), the event the elder Goodly won in 2019 but will have to watch out for district rival Thaddeus Campbell of Lake Charles College Prep. Barbe’s Ariel Williams cleared a season-best 5-6 in the high jump last week at the regional meet and leads the pack heading into Saturday’s Class 5A meet by two inches.
Name a small schools boy and girl to watch.
WA: Kinder’s Ty Fuselier. After missing football season with a knee injury, Fuselier has a chance to end his high school career by earning a medal in the shot put. He enters the state meet with the third-best mark at 47-3. South Cameron’s Ariana Lasalle enters the Class C meet as the top seed in the long jump (15-7.5) and the third seed in the javelin (104-5).
RA: Lacassine’s Vanessa Duhe head into the Class B meet seeded behind Castor’s Emma Guice in the shot put but could walk away a winner if she can match her area leading through of 37 feet, 7 1/2 inches, which is more than three feet ahead of Guice’s seed mark. Duhe will also compete in the discus. Grand Lake senior Gabe Boudreaux is coming of a career best high jump mark of 6 feet, 8 inches, and leads the field headed into the Class 1A meet Thursday. Boudreaux is also the second seed in the triple jump (42-9).