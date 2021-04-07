LSU's bats came alive Tuesday night.
The pitching wasn't bad either.
The Tigers broke a three-game losing streak with 12 hits in a 14-1 win over McNeese State Tuesday night in Alex Box Stadium.
"Everybody pitched well and we got a few hits and got to have a little bit of fun playing the game again," LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. "It was nice.
"McNeese has a good team. Our guys came out and played a good ballgame."
The loss extended the Cowboys' (14-14) losing streak to three games in their second consecutive trip east on Interstate 10 after losing the final two games of last weekend's series at Southeastern Louisiana.
McNeese managed five hits against the seven pitchers LSU used.
LSU improved to 18-11 but is 1-8 in Southeastern Conference play heading into this weekend's series at Kentucky.
"It's a win and let's get ready for an SEC series and see if we can put a dent in that SEC record," Mainieri said.
Cade Doughty went 4-for-5 with four RBIs on a pair of doubles for the Tigers, while Dylan Crews, pinch hitter Will Sanford and Giovanni DiGiacomo, had a pair of RBIs.
DiGiacomo who returned to the lineup after a hamstring injury, drove in the game's first run with a two-out double off the wall and got another RBI on a bunt with runners on the corner.
"That gave the team a big lift," Mainieri said. "We're a better team when he's in the lineup."
Hayden Trivinkski hit a solo home run for the Tigers.
The Cowboys' lone run came on Nate Fishbeck's fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning,
The Cowboys used nine pitchers, with starter Christian Vega (0-3) taking the loss despite holding LSU to one run on one hit over the first three innings.
But the rest didn't fare so well.
The Tigers broke the game open with a five-run fourth against Zach May and Hunter Reeves and added two more in the fifth for an 8-1 lead.
LSU added one in the sixth and then poured on five more in the bottom of the eighth.
LSU, also using the mound by committee approach, opened the game with two pitchers who are in the discussion to take over for injured Jaden Hill in the weekend rotation.
Pitkin's Garrett Edwards (1-2) and Will Hellmers pitched two innings apiece, with both holding the Cowboys scoreless. Both also struck out three, with Edwards allowing two hits while Hellmers held the Cowboys hitless but gave up two walks.