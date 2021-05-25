You can never get too comfortable on the NCAA tournament’s infamous “bubble.”
LSU sort of thinks it did enough to secure its spot last weekend in taking two of three games at Texas A&M.
But in reality the Tigers’ fate still rests in the hands of a committee — with all the fickleness that suggests.
Too many variables still in play as the jockeying continues this week in conference tournaments.
So the Tigers would probably be well-advised to add on another victory or two at the SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama.
LSU (34-21, 13-17 SEC) opens at 4:30 p.m. against Georgia (30-23, 13-17). Georgia and LSU did not play in the regular season.
It’s basically a play-in game, as the loser goes home while the winner reaches the double-elimination phase of the tournament, beginning with No. 1 seed Arkansas at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Georgia is probably in the same boat. LSU has a bid edge in the ratings percentage index — the Tigers are No. 21; Georgia No. 41 — but it’s not the only factor.
“Now the fun times begin,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said after arriving in Hoover. “This is when you create your legacy.”
Mainieri will pitch righthander Landon Marceaux, who was named second-team All-SEC Monday, against Georgia lefthander Luke Wagner (3-3, 4.75 ERA)
It’s short rest for Marceaux (6-4, 2.05 ERA), but he threw only four innings last Thursday against the Aggies before being pulled due to fatigue and not feeling well.
Mainieri said Marceaux feels fine now.
“We’ve been monitoring how he’s been feeling the last few days and he’s been feeling pretty good,”he said. “He tells me he’s 100 percent ... he wants the ball badly so I’m not gonna prevent that from happening.”
The closer is a little dicier as Mainieri said Devin Fontenot was dealing with an ailment not related to his arm. But he expects Fontenot will be available.
NOTES: Marceaux was one of four Tigers who picked up all-conference honors Monday.
First baseman Tre’ Morgan was second team All-SEC, while also making the all-defensive team and all-freshman team.
Freshman rightfielder Dylan Crews was also on the all-freshman team, along with shortstop Jordan Thompson.
Pitching Matchups Today’s Game
LSU RH Landon Marceaux (6-4, 2.05 ERA, 83.2 IP, 19 BB, 98 SO) vs. UGA LH Luke Wagner (3-3, 4.75 ERA, 36 IP, 23 BB, 29 SO).
Today’s Schedule
(All on SEC Network) 9:30 a.m. — No. 6 seed Florida vs. No. 11 seed Kentucky. 1 p.m.* — No. 7 seed South Carolina vs. No. 10 seed Alabama. 4:30 p.m. — No. 9 seed LSU vs. No. 8 seed Georgia. 8 p.m.* — No. 5 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 12 seed Auburn. * — 30 minutes after completion of previous game.