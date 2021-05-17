Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.