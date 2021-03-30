The Lake Arthur girls won the Class 2A state championship in dramatic fashion, scoring the nets from outside to build a big lead then holding on with defense to hold off a frantic charge by Doyle.
The Tigers earned both individual awards on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A All State team. Deonna Brister, a Nicholls State signee, is the Outstanding Player after averaging 19.8 points per game, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. She had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks in championship game win over Doyle.
Vickie Sketoe is Coach of the Year after leading Lake Arthur (28-4) to its first LHSAA girls basketball title since 1976. The Tigers were the 2A runner-up in 2018 and had been in the tourney four times in the last five years.
Brister's dominant championship game appearance capped a stellar career in which she scored more than 2,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds. She was a second team selection on last year's team, when she averaged 23 points per game and helped the Tigers reach the state semifinal, where they lost to eventual champion Doyle.
Sketoe's state championship is the first in her standout career. She led three different schools to the state tournament, a total of nine
appearances, without winning the state title until this season. Sketoe also reached the state tournament with Lakeview and Pickering. The Tigers closed the season on a tear winning 12 of their last 13 games, with the long loss coming to district rival Lafayette Christian, which won the Division III state championship.
Joining Brister on the girls' team were Rayville's Amari West (26.0 PPG), Lafayette Christian's Jada Richard (21.2 PPG), St. Thomas Aquinas' Jade Brumfield (18.0 PPG) and Doyle's Presleigh Scott (22.6 PPG).
Carlos Stewart is the boys Outstanding Player after leading Dunham to a second straight Division III crown. The Santa Clara signee averaged 32.1 points a game, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.8 steals. He made 44.5 percent of 3-pointers, 55.4 percent overall and 85.7 percent of his free throws.
Dunham's Jonathan Pixley was voted the boys Coach of the Year. He has led Dunham (18-11 overall) to Division III titles in three of the last five seasons, while leading the Tigers to a fifth straight title games.
Stewart was joined on the Class 2A first-team by Rayville's Kashie Natt (18.0 PPG), Franklin's Travis Zeno (21.1 PPG), Port Allen's Tawasky Johnson (15.0 PPG) and Newman's Chris Lockett (19.0 PPG).