TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Sophomore Connor Prielipp pitched five scoreless innings and Alabama beat McNeese State 10-6 Friday in the season opener for both teams.
The Crimson Tide extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games. Prielipp left the game with a 5-0 lead and the Tide broke the game open with a five-run seventh. He was touched for four hits and struck out eight. He is unscored upon in his 26-inning career.
"He was as advertised," McNeese head coach Justin Hill said of Prielipp. "It was a tough matchup for our hitters, but we had our chances and you've got to take advantage of those or the good ones will make you pay."
"Connor Prielipp was outstanding for us," said Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. We scored 10 runs, we scored in four different innings, and the five-spot in the seventh inning was huge — got some big extra-bases hits and took advantage of some free passes they gave us. It certainly wasn't perfect, didn't expect it to be."
Tré Obregon, Jake Dickerson, Brett Whelton and Julian Gonzales had two hits apiece for the Cowboys who scored three runs in the sixth and eighth innings. Whelton hit and RBI double in the sixth inning.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Will Dion (0-1), the first of four McNeese pitchers, took the loss after allowing five runs — all earned — on seven hits in five innings of work.
"I thought Will threw the ball well," Hill said. "We didn't play well behind him and made mistakes that you can't make and expect to win. He did give us five innings and that's encouraging considering we didn't play very clean."
Drew Williamson had three hits and three RBIs to lead Alabama. Sam Praytor had two hits, including a third-inning home run, scored three runs and drove in a pair of runs. Leadoff batter Peyton Wilson scored three runs and hit a solo home run, the first in his career, in the fifth inning.