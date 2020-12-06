BATON ROUGE — LSU entered Saturday with virtually no outside expectations and lived down too them.
And Alabama likely would have found a way regardless.
But LSU may have lost this latest struggle with the Crimson Tide back in 2016 when Bama and Nick Saban won a spirited recruiting battle for DeVonta Smith.
The Tide senior grew up 46 miles from Tiger Stadium in Amite before Saban lured him to Tuscaloosa.
Saturday night the homestate kid made himself right at home, all but toying with the LSU’s secondary and pitching a tent in the end zone as he and No. 1-ranked Alabama’s scorched-earth offense rolled to a 55-17 victory over the often helpess Tigers.
It was the most points LSU has surrendered to Alabama in the 95 games of the series and the most to any team in regulation since a 58-3 loss to Florida in 1993.
It could have been worse — the Tide didn’t score in the final 10:50 after Will Reichard’s 34-yard field goal.
There were other prime suspects in the Tide’s star-studded assault.
Najee Harris, a Californian, also scored three times while rushing for 145 yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Mac Jones, picking and choosing at his leisure most of the night behind a dominating offensive line, threw for 385 yards and four scores while completing 20 of 28 passes. The Alabama defense combined to sack LSU pair of quarterbacks five times.
But it was Smith who finally got LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s Cajun dander up enough to slam his headsets down on the sidelines.
“Obviously it was frustrating seeing a guy get 200 yards in one half,” Orgeron said.
Smith had all three of his touchdowns among his seven catches for 219 yards receiving by halftime and capped the biggest first half by a college receiver in 15 years (according to ESPN stats) with an acrobatic, one-handed snag in the back corner of the end zone.
“To me, one-handed catches aren’t something you practice,” Smith said. “They just kinda happen.”
It was only 20 yards but the degree of difficulty easily topped his earlier wide-open sprints of 65 and 61 yards, the latter of which drove Orgeron to headset abuse.
It also got cornerback Derek Stingley into a heated sideline meeting with his head coach, begging to go one-on-one with Smith more.
Orgeron agreed and Smith had only one catch after halftime, finishing with eight for 231 yards.
Obviously the Tide, mostly content to grind it out with a big lead, didn’t have as much incentive to throw to Smith in the second half.
But it begs the question: Why didn’t Stingley guard Smith the whole game?
Orgeron said Alabama moved Smith around so much it made it difficult to single out one player to guard him.
“We had a plan for him,” Orgeron said, explaining it mostly involved double teaming the speedster.
But Smith beat single coverage for his wide open 61-yard catch, which triggered the Orgeron tirade.
Alabama didn’t punt in the first half and scored on its first seven possessions — all but one a touchdown.
The Tide’s 45-14 halftime lead included 469 yards of offense, with eight plays in the first half of 20 yards or more.
Mostly more as the Tide finished the game with 650 yards of total offense.
“It wasn’t just the line of scrimmage,” Orgeron said. “It was explosive plays in the passing game. We just have to get better.
“Some parts of the game we played extremely well. I’m not discouraged at all. Can we scheme and play better? Yeah. But our guys fought.”
LSU moved the ball at times and finished with a respectable 352 yards total offense.
But once an encouraging opening drive ended with Tyrion Davis-Price stuffed on a fourth-and-1 gamble at the Tide 15, the Tigers were ill-equipped to keep up with Alabama’s three-ring track meet.
“I’d have liked to have seen a quarterback sneak there,” Orgeron said.
LSU’s last real chance to score also ended when stopped short on three tries from the Tide 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.
LSU quarterback TJ Finley did about as much as he could between being sacked four times, completing 14 of 28 for 144 yards and a touchdowns.
“He made some good plays,” Orgeron said of Finley. “He also made some bad throws. Freshmen sometimes do that. But I thought he handled the situation every well, especially early in the game.”
Finley gave way to fellow freshman Max Johnson, who was 11 of 17 for 110 yards and was sacked once.
Cade York hit a 52-yard field for the Tigers’ only points in the second half.
The Tigers got two long-range touchdowns in the first half. Jontre Kirklin recovered teammate Kayshon Boutte’s unforced fumble in the end zone after a 44-yard reception and John Emery broke loose for a 54-yard scoring run.
“Tough game,” center Liam Shanahan said. “ I thought we played hard, but if we’re going to beat a team like this, we’ve got to pretty much play a perfect game. There’s a reason they’re the No. 1 team in the country.
NOTES
* FRESHMAN MISTAKE: LSU’s first touchdown should have been a 44-yard pass to Kayshown Boutte. But the freshman, in the clear, casually tossed the ball down at the 1-yard line. Fortunately senior Jontre Kirkland was there to recover it in the end zone to spare Boutte a lot of embarrassment. It didn’t spare him a good dressing down from coaches when he returned to the sideline.
* ON TARGET: Alabama defensive back Daniel Wright was ejected from the game early in the second quarter after a targeting call on LSU’s Jaray Jenkins.
* QUICK STRIKE: From late in the first quarter into the second quarter the two teams combined to score three touchdowns in nine plays — TD receptions of 65 and 61 yards by Bama’s Devonta Smith sandwiched around a 54-yard run by LSU’s John Emery.
* BACK TO BACK: Coupled with last week’s loss at Texas A&M, it’s the first time Orgeron has lost back to back games in his LSU career. It won’t get any easier. The Tigers travel to Florida, where another Heisman contending quarterback, Kyle Trask, is waiting with the No. 6-ranked Gators.
* LITTLE SOLACE: At least LSU did score against the Tide — a first in Tiger Stadium since 2014. Bama’s last two trips to Baton Rouge were 10-0 and 29-0 shut outs.