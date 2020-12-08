In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the upcoming week in area small school sports.
Which is the most interesting football playoff game?
WA: Kinder at Loreauville. Each team is looking to improve on a quarterfinal finish from last year. The Jackets have to hit the road to take on an explosive Tigers team that ran for more than 300 yards last week in a regional round win over Rosepine.
RA: Grand Lake at Centerville. The Hornets are making their first
appearance in the quarterfinals. Grand Lake's defense had hit its stride lately allowing 12 points in its last two games and will be up against a Centerville team that upset the Hornets' District 4-1A rival, Oberlin, in double overtime last week. The forecast for Friday calls for plenty of rain, but it should bother either team much as both teams prefer to grind it out on the ground.
What is the best basketball game on the schedule.
WA: Lake Arthur vs. St. Louis girls, Wednesday. The Tigers host a tournament with a good field and the first day features two of the area's best teams. St. Louis was runner-up in Division II last year and returns a pair of stars in Paris Guillory and Myca Trail. Lake Arthur reached the Class 2A semifinals and return plenty of firepower in Nicholls State signee Deonna Brister, Vivian Sketoe, Kali Hornsby and Darrah Broussard.
RA: Merryville vs. Jennings girls, Wedneday. The opening game fo the Lake Arthur tournament will feature a pair of undefeated teams in Class 1A Merryville, who reached the semifinals last year, and Class 3A's Jennings. Each team has a big-time scorer in Jennings junior guard Jill Fontenot and versitle Merryville seniors Maddie Mahfouz.
Name a football player to watch.
WA: Kinder's Dee Fontenot. Fontenot is a jack-of-all trades who can make plays in every facet of the game. Faced with a trip to explosive Loreauville, the Jackets will need Fontenot to limit the big plays from the Loreauville offense while also making a few when Kinder has the ball. Fontenot is a threat running and receiving from the slot position.
RA: Grand Lake's Cole Matt. The senior defensive lineman has been busy up front for the Hornets' this season. In six regular season games, he had 51 tackles, three quarterback hurries and forced a pair of fumbles. He will lead the defense against Centerville's wing-t offense this week.