Three Point Stance: Time to look at schedules

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss high school football schedules for area large schools (Class 5A-3A).
What is the best Week 1 game?
WA: Barbe at LaGrange. After sitting out last season, the old rivals will face each other to kick off this season. Lately Barbe has dominated the series, winning each game since 1999, but LaGrange closed the 2019 season strong, winning four of its final six regular-season games.
RA: West Monroe at Sam Houston. The Broncos haven’t played a varsity game since Nov. 15, 2019 and have scheduled a huge opponent — in 5A power West Monroe at home — for their first game back . It will be the first game on the Broncos’ new artificial turf. Sam Houston is 3-0 in its last three season openers.
Which is the best nondistrict game?
WA: De La Salle at Lake Charles College Prep, Week 4. The Trailblazers will be led by an experienced defense that features multiple college recruits. That unit will be tested by De La Salle, which averaged nearly 40 points per game last year en route to a 10-2 season that ended with a narrow loss to St. Thomas More in the Division II state championship game.
RA: Iowa at Kinder. Kinder is coming off a run to the Class 2A final while Iowa has made the playoffs eight of the last nine seasons. The last three meetings have been decided by eight points or fewer with Iowa winning the last one 34-28 in 2019.
Which district matchup is the most important?
WA: LC College Prep vs. Jennings. Both teams were undefeated in the regular season last year but did not play due to COVID-19 protocols. The game features two of the area’s highest rated recruits in Jennings running back Trevor Etienne and Prep running back TreVonte Citizen.
RA: Peabody at Leesville. The top two returning running backs in District 3-4A — Leesville senior Caleb Gallashaw and Peabody senior Arthur Lavalais — will meet. Both rushed for more than 1,000 yards as sophomores in 2019 and were first team all-district selections last season.