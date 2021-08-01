In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the teams and players to watch among area small school football teams this season.
Which team is most likely to make the deepest playoff run?
WA: Kinder. With head coach Bret Fuselier in charge, the Yellow Jackets are going to run the ball and play stout defense. That formula still wins as they showed last year in a run to the Class 2A state championship final. There are many holes to fill, but the Jackets return plenty of talent, including quarterback Graham Fawcett and defensive back Griffin Cooley who can make plays in various roles on offense and as a kick returner.
RA: Rosepine. The Eagles have reached the regional round three of the last four seasons but have never reached the quarterfinals. 2021 could be the Eagles’ breakthrough year with ample talent returning, especially on the offensive side in QB Ethan Frey and running back Grant Ducote. The duo accounted for 39 rushing, passing and receiving touchdowns last season.
Name an offensive player to watch.
WA: Rosepine RB Grant Ducote. In 18 games over the past two seasons Ducote has run for 2,415 yards and 30 touchdowns.
In the final four games of last season, he ran for 150, 203, 239 and 146 yards while scoring 10 touchdowns. He’ll pair with Frey to lead one of the area’s best backfields.
RA: Merryville RB Cam’ron Williams has been the Panthers’ top offensive weapon since his freshman season in 2018. He has run for 3,357 yards and 35 TDs in three seasons and will need to carry a big load again as Merryville looks to win a playoff game for the first time since 2018.
Name a defensive player to watch.
WA: Baylor McCoy, Basile. The senior linebacker combines smarts with physicality to lead the Bearcats defense. Head coach Kevin Bertrand said McCoy has a nose for the ball. A fourth-place finisher at the state wrestling meet, McCoy will lead an experienced defense that will have seven returning starters.
RA: Grant Trahan, Grand Lake. As a junior last season, the LB helped led the Class 1A state runner-up Hornets defense that allowed 16 points a game. Trahan recorded 57 tackles and eight assists in six regular-season games.