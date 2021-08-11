In this edition of the Three Point stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the top receivers and tight ends in the area.
Who is the best returning large schools wide receiver?
WA: Curtis Deville of Iowa. Last year Deville, a Purdue commitment, had 12 catches for 268 yards and three touchdowns while splitting time between running back and receiver. He also gained 205 yards and scored a touchdown rushing and had an interception return for a touchdown.
RA: After a year away from Southwest Louisiana playing for Division III power Notre Dame, Luke Yuhasz returns to Sam Houston and will be one of the top downfield threats this season in the Lake Area. As a sophomore in 2019, he had almost 1,000 yards on 57 catches to go with 21 touchdowns, averaging more than 17 yards a touch.
Who is the best small schools receiver in the area?
WA: Bryant Merriweather of Rosepine. The junior has size and speed and made a name of himself as a sophomore with 18 catches for 305 yards and three TDs.
RA: After Oberlin lost several skill players to graduation, 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior receiver Noah Carter could see an expanded role as one of the Tigers’ most experienced returning skill players. Carter caught five passes for an average of 40 yards a catch, plus two TDs longer than 35 yards.
Who is the best returning TE in the area?
WA: Owen Harmon of Iota. Harmon led the Bulldogs with 24 catches for 376 yards and eight TDs. He also had six carries for 111 yards and two TDs.
RA: Rosepine’s Cole Donahue carved out a niche last season despite playing alongside so many big-play makers. The 6-2, 205-pound TE averaged 23-yard a catch and had two grabs for 118 yards in the Eagles’ regional playoff loss to Loreauville last season.