In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the upcoming week in area large school sports.
Which is the most interesting football playoff game?
WA: Madison Prep at Jennings. The Bulldogs survived a shootout in Lutcher last week and will be at a size disadvantage against the Chargers. The Bulldogs have a host of playmakers in receiver Jacorien Palfrey and running backs Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis. Quarterback Lawrence Wilridge enjoyed one of the best games of his career last week with three touchdown passes. He'll need to be in top form again against the talented Chargers, who feature a dual-threat quarterback in Zeon Chriss and Memphis commitment wide receiver/defensive back Tyrell Raby, a threat on both sides of the ball.
RA: Lake Charles College Prep at Jena. LCCP is undefeated and looking for its first quarterfinal win in school history. The Trailblazers are an offensive juggernaut, averaging 45.3 points a game and winning by an average of more than 30 points, but will face a Jena team that won a defensive battle last week in the regional round of the playoffs, 8-0 over Jewel Sumner. The Trailblazers are strong on the defensive side as well (14.9 ppg). With rain expected, defensive stops and forcing turnovers could be key to a win.
Name players to watch.
WA: Jennings defensive linemen Jayden Sonnier and Kennon Landry. Madison Prep QB Zeon Chriss is tall and a good runner with more than 600 yards on the ground all season. Interior pressure from Landry and Sonnier could make Chriss uncomfortable in the pocket and limit available escape routes when he tucks the ball and runs. Landry and Sonnier combined for 11 sacks in the regular season.
RA: LCCP's Ja'Than Royal and Trevonte Citizen. With rain expected Friday, Royal and Citizen's ability to hold onto the ball (0 combined fumbles) and consistently gain large chunks of yards will be essential against the Jena Giants. Both average more than 10 yards a carry and have combined for more than 1,200 yards and 20 TDs.
What is the best basketball game on the schedule?
WA: St. Louis vs. Natchitoches Central girls, Saturday at Lake Arthur tournament. The Saints were undefeated heading into Wednesday night's game against Lake Arthur. The Chiefs are 4-1, with the lone loss coming by one point. It is a good test for teams that are usually among the best in the state.
RA: Liberty at LaGrange girls, Friday. LaGrange High School will be the place to be when the defending Class 4A state champion Gators take on two-time defending Division II champion Liberty Patriots. Liberty is 6-2 while LaGrange is 6-1 after a 55-33 win over Sulphur.