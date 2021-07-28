In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the teams and players to watch among area large school football teams this season.
Which team is most likely to make the longest playoff run?
WA: Lake Charles College Prep: Last year the Trailblazers rode a high-powered offense that featured four Division I signees. This year the Blazers will be more experienced on the defensive side of the ball but still have a pair of stars on offense in LSU commitment TreVonte Citizen at running back and wide receiver Keshlon Jackson.
RA: Jennings. The Bulldogs came close to making another run to the Class 3A championship game last season, losing to eventual champion Madison Prep in the quarterfinals by a touchdown. Jennings, the 2019 state runner-up, has several players back from last season and the longest tenured coach in Southwest Louisiana in Rusty Phelps, who has won 206 games in his career.
Name an offensive player to watch .
WA: Citizen. The Blazer has started at linebacker the past two seasons and made only cameo appearances on offense, getting no more than 12 carries in a game last season. That should change this year with Citizen taking a more prominent role on offense. He has a dangerous mixture of size, speed and aggressiveness.
RA: Jennings running back Trevor Etienne lit up the scoreboard again last season with 22 touchdowns in nine games after scoring 31 as a sophomore in the Bulldogs’ run to the Superdome in 2019. Look for Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie RB Travis Etienne, to have a monster senior season. He is ranked as a four-star recruit by the website 247sports, and says he has offers from multiple Southeastern Conference schools.
Name a defensive player to watch .
WA: Jayden Sonnier, Jennings. Longtime star Kennon Landry is gone, but the Bulldogs will still feature an outstanding lineman in Sonnier, an active end who can make plays in the backfield in the run game, pressure the quarterback and block kicks in special teams.
RA: Iowa multi-sport star Crajaun Bennett will anchor the Yellow Jackets’ secondary. Bennett showed his speed in the spring, taking second in the 100-meter dash at the Class 3A state meet at 10.75 seconds. He says he has multiple football offers, including McNeese State, Marshall, North Texas, Alabama-Birmingham, Southern University and Southeastern Louisiana.