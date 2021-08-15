American Press Three Point Stance
American Press

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the top high school offensive linemen in Southwest Louisiana.

Who is the best large schools offensive lineman?

WA: Iowa’s Jacob Kershaw helped lead an offense that averaged 30 points per game in the regular season. The Yellow Jackets ran for more than 1,000 yards and threw for almost 700 in six games.

RA: Lake Charles College Prep’s Reginald Burks will be the anchor on the Trailblazers’ massive offensive line. Burks, who is committed to Lamar, had multiple Division I schools after him after helping lead LCCP to the Class 3A semifinals while the offense averaged 43 points a game.

Who is the top lineman at a small school?

WA: Oberlin’s Adameon Botley is a massive tackle who helped lead the way for a Tigers ground game that ran for more than 2,300 yards in eight games last season.

RA: Grand Lake’s 6-foot-8, 315-pound Bryant Williams is back to lead the Hornets one more time. With the all-state Louisiana-Lafayette commitment up front, the Hornets went 8-2 last season and reached the state final for the first time in program history.

Which team has the best returning group of linemen?

WA: Basile returns a trio of starters — Gabe Fontenot, Christian Bergeron and Anphrony Guillory — who helped the team run for almost 200 yards per game last year.

RA: Lake Charles College Prep will be breaking in a new quarterback but will have more than enough protection up front with four returning linemen, including a pair of Division I commitments in Burks and 6-5, 295-pound Jalyn Easton (McNeese State) plus two who earned second-team all-district honors last season, Darien Rosario (5-10, 260) and Darius Green (6-1, 260).

Tags

More from this section

Chargers edge Rams 13-6 in SoFi's first game with fans

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Darius Bradwell rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-6 Saturday night in the first NFL game with fans at SoFi Stadium.

Lance throws long TD pass before 49ers lose to Chiefs 19-16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans, and also showed some rookie traits in his preseason debut in the 49ers' 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.

Taylor effective in lone series as Texans beat Packers 26-7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor went 4 of 4 for 40 yards in his lone series and rookie quarterback Davis Mills led a couple of scoring drives for the Houston Texans in a 26-7 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.