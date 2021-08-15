In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the top high school offensive linemen in Southwest Louisiana.
Who is the best large schools offensive lineman?
WA: Iowa’s Jacob Kershaw helped lead an offense that averaged 30 points per game in the regular season. The Yellow Jackets ran for more than 1,000 yards and threw for almost 700 in six games.
RA: Lake Charles College Prep’s Reginald Burks will be the anchor on the Trailblazers’ massive offensive line. Burks, who is committed to Lamar, had multiple Division I schools after him after helping lead LCCP to the Class 3A semifinals while the offense averaged 43 points a game.
Who is the top lineman at a small school?
WA: Oberlin’s Adameon Botley is a massive tackle who helped lead the way for a Tigers ground game that ran for more than 2,300 yards in eight games last season.
RA: Grand Lake’s 6-foot-8, 315-pound Bryant Williams is back to lead the Hornets one more time. With the all-state Louisiana-Lafayette commitment up front, the Hornets went 8-2 last season and reached the state final for the first time in program history.
Which team has the best returning group of linemen?
WA: Basile returns a trio of starters — Gabe Fontenot, Christian Bergeron and Anphrony Guillory — who helped the team run for almost 200 yards per game last year.
RA: Lake Charles College Prep will be breaking in a new quarterback but will have more than enough protection up front with four returning linemen, including a pair of Division I commitments in Burks and 6-5, 295-pound Jalyn Easton (McNeese State) plus two who earned second-team all-district honors last season, Darien Rosario (5-10, 260) and Darius Green (6-1, 260).