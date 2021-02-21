In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson review the week in Southwest Louisiana high school basketball.
Which team had the best week?
RA: The Vinton girls were the underdog in their bi-district playoff game against Franklin. They hadn't been to the playoffs in 16 years and trailed by five points after the first quarter, but Vinton turned it around in the second quarter to win 52-46, their first in the playoffs since 2003.
WA: The Jennings girls beat Iowa in a Class 3A first-round playoff game to earn its first playoff win since 2018. Anna Claire Trahan and Jill Fontenot combined to score 33 points.
Who was the outstanding boys player of the week?
RA: Westlake's Travon Gray was on fire Friday as the Rams beat South Beauregard 59-57. Gray scored a game-high 26 points, including eight 3-pointers. He drilled seven long balls in the first half, including four in the second quarter to lead the Rams to a 30-17 halftime lead. The win bumped them up another spot in the Class 3A ratings to No. 24.
WA: Crajuan Bennett scored 19 points to lead Iowa to a win over Jennings on Friday night. The win likely secured a first-round home playoff game for the Yellow Jackets. Bennett drilled four 3-pointers to lead the Iowa attack.
Who was the best girls player of the week?
WA: Kinder's Tanyjah Plumber. The junior guard stands 5-foot-4, but that doesn't stop her from attacking the lane. Plumber scored 27 points Friday as Kinder held off a late upset bid from Welsh to win 64-60. Plumber wasn't afraid to get physical, frequently drawing fouls, going 13 of 17 from the free-throw line, and diving for loose balls and coming up with four steals.
WA: Mackenzie Joseph scored 25 points to lead Vinton in its landmark playoff win over Franklin.