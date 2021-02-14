In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson review the week in Southwest Louisiana high school basketball.
Which team had the best week?
WA: The Vinton girls beat Kinder Friday night, guaranteeing a winning district season and likely securing the program's first playoff berth since the 2004-05 season. The Lions entered the game 32nd in the Class 2A power ratings, with the top 32 teams qualifying for the postseason.
RA: St. Louis squeezed out a pair of wins this week this week and has won four of its last six games. The Saints beat Westlake by two points on the road and rallied from a 10-point deficit on Friday to beat Iowa by five points at Burton Coliseum. Before Friday's win, the Saints were ranked ninth in the Division II power ratings and .26 points away from hosting in the first round of the playoffs.
Who was the outstanding boys player of the week?
WA: Jacorien Palfrey of Jennings scored 20 points in each Bulldogs game, the first, a win over South Beauregard, which had been undefeated in District 4-3A. Jennings beat Westlake Friday night to improve to 4-3 in District 4-3A.
RA: DeQuincy sophomore Reese Ashworth had a huge buzzer-beating shot on Tuesday to keep the Tigers' hot streak going. Ashworth drilled an off-balance shot in the lane under pressure in a 54-53 win over Vinton. The Tigers have won three consecutive games and sit one game behind District 5-2A leaders Vinton and Oakdale.
Who was the best girls player of the week?
WA: Ry'n Guillory of Washington-Marion scored 20 points in a win over Eunice on Tuesday and scored the winning basket Friday in a 30-29 win over North Vermilion that clinched a second-place District 4-4A finish for the Charging Indians.
RA: St. Louis' unstoppable duo of sophomore Paris Guillory and junior Myca Trail averaged more than 20 points a game to help the Saints win their third consecutive District 4-3A championship, a streak of 32 consecutive district wins. Trail had games of 23 and 22 points against Westlake and Iowa while Guillory scored 19 and 23 points.