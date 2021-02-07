In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week of area high school basketball.
Which team had the best week?
RA: The South Beauregard Golden Knights grabbed a pair of close wins to move within one game of at least a share of the District 4-3A championship. The Knights edged Westlake by one point Tuesday and slipped by St. Louis on Friday with a four-point win. South Beauregard is ranked fifth in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's most recent Class 3A power ratings.
WA: The Saint Louis girls clinched a share of the District 4-3A title with wins over Lake Charles College Prep and South Beauregard. Paris Guillory led the Saints with 31 points over the two games while Myca Trail added 30.
Name a boys player of the week.
RA: Vinton's Jeffroy Powell. The junior point guard helped the Lions rebound from their first district loss with a pair of wins, with 15 points in a 63-58 win over Rosepine on Tuesday and 20 points in a 75-49 route Oakdale on Friday to move the Lions within two wins of earning a share of their fourth consecutive District 5-2A title.
WA: Johnson Bayou's D.J. Francis poured in 71 points over two games as the Rebels swept Hackberry and Northside Christian in District 6-C play. Francis scored 40 in the win over Hackberry and 31 in the one-point win over Northside Christian.
Name a girls player of the week.
WA: Lake Arthur's Deonna Brister. While the Tigers suffered a rare home loss on Friday to Lafayette Christian, the Nicholls State signee eclipsed another major career milestone. A week after becoming the school's all-time leading rebounder, Brister scored 29 points to surpass the 2,000-point career mark. She has 2,025 points. She also grabbed her 1,000th career rebound on Friday.
WA: Hathaway's Chloey Guidry scored 52 points over two games as the Hornets remained perfect in District 7-B play. She scored 23 points on Tuesday in a win over Midland and 29 on Friday against Lacassine, which had been undefeated in district play.