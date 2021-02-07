Three Point Shot
American Press

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week of area high school basketball.

Which team had the best week?

RA: The South Beauregard Golden Knights grabbed a pair of close wins to move within one game of at least a share of the District 4-3A championship. The Knights edged Westlake by one point Tuesday and slipped by St. Louis on Friday with a four-point win. South Beauregard is ranked fifth in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's most recent Class 3A power ratings.

WA: The Saint Louis girls clinched a share of the District 4-3A title with wins over Lake Charles College Prep and South Beauregard. Paris Guillory led the Saints with 31 points over the two games while Myca Trail added 30.

Name a boys player of the week.

RA: Vinton's Jeffroy Powell. The junior point guard helped the Lions rebound from their first district loss with a pair of wins, with 15 points in a 63-58 win over Rosepine on Tuesday and 20 points in a 75-49 route Oakdale on Friday to move the Lions within two wins of earning a share of their fourth consecutive District 5-2A title.

WA: Johnson Bayou's D.J. Francis poured in 71 points over two games as the Rebels swept Hackberry and Northside Christian in District 6-C play. Francis scored 40 in the win over Hackberry and 31 in the one-point win over Northside Christian.

Name a girls player of the week.

WA: Lake Arthur's Deonna Brister. While the Tigers suffered a rare home loss on Friday to Lafayette Christian, the Nicholls State signee eclipsed another major career milestone. A week after becoming the school's all-time leading rebounder, Brister scored 29 points to surpass the 2,000-point career mark. She has 2,025 points. She also grabbed her 1,000th career rebound on Friday.

WA: Hathaway's Chloey Guidry scored 52 points over two games as the Hornets remained perfect in District 7-B play. She scored 23 points on Tuesday in a win over Midland and 29 on Friday against Lacassine, which had been undefeated in district play.

Tags

More from this section

Review: Sullivan, Church blend beautifully on anthem

NEW YORK (AP) — The side-eye emoji was a fair choice reply to the NFL's announcement that R&B performer Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church would join forces to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.