In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week of area high school basketball.
Which team had the best week?
RA: The Starks boys have won six of their last seven games after picking up two wins to improve to 4-0 in District 6-C. The Panthers beat Hackberry by 29 points on Tuesday and got a 28-point outburst from Garrett Humphrey on Friday in a 69-53 win over Northside Christian.
WA: The Jennings boys won two district road games, beating Westlake and St. Louis. Chance Levi scored 38 points in the two games to lead the Bulldogs.
Name a boys player of the week.
RA: Sam Houston senior forward Tre Thompson dominated on Friday to lead the Broncos to a win over Sulphur to open their new gym. Thompson scored 24 points, 14 in the second half, and grabbed seven rebounds.
WA: Zach Blackwell scored a total of 40 points as South Beauregard swept a pair of games against Lake Charles College Prep and Iowa to remain perfect in District 4-3A.
Name a girls player of the week.
RA: Sharp-shooting junior Myca Trail lit up the scoreboard for Division I No. 1 St. Louis. She had one the top performances of her career Tuesday with 32 points in a 76-26 win over Iowa, then scored 17 points on Friday in a win over Class 3A No. 5 Jennings.
WA: Grand Lake's Rylie Bergeron had 16 points and 11 rebounds in a win over East Beauregard, then scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a win over Basile to lead the Hornets to a pair of District 4-1A wins.