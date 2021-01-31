Three Point Shot
American Press

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week of area high school basketball.

Which team had the best week?

RA: The Starks boys have won six of their last seven games after picking up two wins to improve to 4-0 in District 6-C. The Panthers beat Hackberry by 29 points on Tuesday and got a 28-point outburst from Garrett Humphrey on Friday in a 69-53 win over Northside Christian.

WA: The Jennings boys won two district road games, beating Westlake and St. Louis. Chance Levi scored 38 points in the two games to lead the Bulldogs.

Name a boys player of the week.

RA: Sam Houston senior forward Tre Thompson dominated on Friday to lead the Broncos to a win over Sulphur to open their new gym. Thompson scored 24 points, 14 in the second half, and grabbed seven rebounds.

WA: Zach Blackwell scored a total of 40 points as South Beauregard swept a pair of games against Lake Charles College Prep and Iowa to remain perfect in District 4-3A.

Name a girls player of the week.

RA: Sharp-shooting junior Myca Trail lit up the scoreboard for Division I No. 1 St. Louis. She had one the top performances of her career Tuesday with 32 points in a 76-26 win over Iowa, then scored 17 points on Friday in a win over Class 3A No. 5 Jennings.

WA: Grand Lake's Rylie Bergeron had 16 points and 11 rebounds in a win over East Beauregard, then scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a win over Basile to lead the Hornets to a pair of District 4-1A wins.

