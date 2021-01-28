In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss high school basketball.
Which team has the most impressive win this week?
WA: The St. Louis boys stayed in the District 4-3A race with a 55-51 road win over Iowa, which had been undefeated in district play.
RA: The Vinton Lions held on to the top spot in District 5-2A with a buzzer beater to hold up Kinder on the road 46-44. Jeffroy Powell grabbed a defensive rebound and passed the ball to Jaden Carrier who laid the ball in at the buzzer.
Which boys district race is most exciting?
WA: District 4-1A, where Elton is in control for now after beating both Hamilton Christian and Grand Lake, programs that reached the state semifinals last season. Each of the teams has a game left against the other two contenders.
RA: The District 4-3A race got a shake up Tuesday with St. Louis' win at Iowa. South Beauregard is the lone undefeated team in the district with Iowa and St. Louis one game back. If Iowa can rebound with a win over South Beauregard on Friday and St. Louis beats Jennings, the race will enter next week in a three-way tie.
What is the most interesting girls race?
WA: District 7-B, where Hathaway and Lacassine are undefeated. Both reached the state semifinals last year and are in the top five of the state power ratings.
RA: District 4-3A. St. Louis, ranked No. 1 in Division II, is the clear front-runner at 4-0 and 21-1 overall, but still has a second matchup with Class 3A No. 2 South Beauregard on the horizon. The Lady K's lost to the Saints by 23, but held St. Louis to 17 points in the first half.