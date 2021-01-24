In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week of high school basketball.
Which boys team had the best week?
RA: Vinton won a pair of vastly contrasting games last week to extend its win streak to seven games and inch closer to a fourth consecutive District 5-2A championship. The Lions won a nail-biter Tuesday in triple overtime at Oakdale, 84-81, then used its defense to overwhelm DeQuincy 75-34 on Friday night.
WA: South Beauregard beat St. Louis and Jennings to open District 4-3A play. Collin Gunter scored 18 and made the winning buzzer beater against St. Louis Catholic, and Malachi McElhaney scored 21 against Jennings.
Which girls team was most impressive?
RA: St. Louis tightened its grip on the District 4-3A race with wins over Class 3A No. 2 South Beauregard and Westlake. St. Louis has allowed an average of 26.4 points in four district games and won by an average of 37.5 points. The Saints have won 26 consecutive district games.
WA: LaGrange picked up a pair of quality nondistrict wins over Parkway and Anchorage (Alaska) Christian. Jeriah Warren scored a career-high 33 points in the win over Anchorage Christian.
Name a player of the week.
RA: The Merryville duo of Maddie Mahfouz and Ariana Victor scored 73 points between them last week as they led the Panthers to wins over Hamilton Christian and Grand Lake. Mahfouz had a 20-point game against Hamilton on Tuesday, and Victor scored 21 at Grand Lake on Friday. Merryville has won 10 consecutive games and is rated No. 2 in Class 1A.
WA: Bell City guard Josie Ogea scored 37 points to lead the Bruins to a win over JS Clark Academy. Ogea set her career high despite sitting out the fourth quarter.