In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the first half of the boys basketball season.
Name a large school and small school boys team has been impressive to start the season.
WA: Iowa and Anacoco: Iowa is 10-2 and on a four-game winning streak heading into District 4-3A play. The Jackets can score inside with Curtis Deville and Devonte Wright and outside with Alex Prudhomme, Landon Langley and Crajuan Bennett.
Anacoco is 20-2, atop the Class B power ratings and have picked up quality wins over fellow Class B contenders Hathaway, JS Clark, and Fairview as well as larger schools Washington-Marion, Huntington, St. Louis, Iowa and West Monroe.
RA: Washington-Marion and Elton: Washington-Marion started the season 3-5 but has since won 10 of its last 11 games. The Charging Indians have picked up some marquee wins including a win over powerhouse Peabody at the Emerald Palace, Ville Platte, St. Louis and Hamilton Christian.
Elton has shaken up the status quo in District 4-1A with wins over the previous two champs — Hamilton Christian and Grand Lake — with an all underclassmen starting rotation and a nine-game win streak, including 6-0 in district play.
Name the best large and small schools boys player for the first half of the season.
WA: Washington-Marion's Jamaar Moore and the duo of Noah Guidry and Ian Augustine of Hathaway. The Charging Indians have a deep roster and share scoring duties, but Moore is still capable of scoring 20 or more points each night. He is a dynamic scorer who can attack the rim. Augustine and Guidry lead a Hathaway team that has started the season with a 15-3 team. Augustine provides the outscoring scoring and playmaking punch while Guidry patrols the paint for the Bruins.
RA: Sulphur's Ashtyn Lilly and Grand Lake's Tyler Young. Lilly switch from guard to forward this season and has had a big role in Tors going 11-3, their best start in more than a decade. In recent weeks, he had back-to-back 30-point games and four consecutive double-doubles. Young, a 6-2 senior guard, finally got his chance to shine this season and hasn't disappointed, averaging over 20 points a game despite the Hornets late start to the season after the football team reached the state finals.
What is the best game on tonight's high school schedule?
WA: Lacassine at Hathaway girls. Both teams are unbeaten in District 7-B play and the game is a rematch of last year's state semifinal, which Hathaway won.
RA: St. Louis at South Beauregard girls. This District 4-3A showdown will feature a pair of top-5 team in Division II No. 1 St. Louis and Class 3A No. 2 South Beauregard. The Lady K's have played some tough defense lately, holding their last four opponents under 40 points and will need more of the same today to stop the Saints' high-scoring trio of Myca Trail, Paris Guillory and Raven Guilloy. St. Louis has won 24 consecutive district games, while the Lady K's are looking for their first win over the Saints since 2017.