In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview this week's high school basketball games.
What is the best boys game on the schedule?
RA: Oakdale at Vinton, Friday. The first meeting this season between these District 5-2A rivals, ended in a triple overtime thriller with Vinton escaping with an 84-81 win. Vinton had four players score in double-figures in the game led by 28 points from Deshawn Bias, who scored 13 points in overtime. With Vinton's loss to Pickering last week, the winner up this game has the inside track to the district title with two weeks left.
WA: South Beauregard at St. Louis, Friday. The Golden Knights have a two-game lead in the District 4-3A race and have a chance to finish as a top four seed in Class 3A, which would ensure a home game in the quarterfinal round. The Saints are fighting for a top eight spot in Division II, which would allow them to host a playoff game.
What is the best girls matchup?
RA: Hathaway at Lacassine, Friday. With the coronavirus and quarantines wrecking havoc on schedules, the rivalry matchup between Hathaway and Lacassine has been on hold. The teams will battle for the lead in District 7-B. Lacassine won three consecutive games before going into quarantine while Hathaway is on a five-game win streak.
WA: Lafayette Christian at Lake Arthur, Friday. The Tigers can sweep the season series and clinch a share of the District 6-2A title with a win. Lake Arthur won the first game between the two in Lafayette.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Pickering senior Deshawn Jackson. The 6-2 two-sport star is coming off a 35-point performance that led the Red Devils to a 54-44 upset of three-time District 5-2A champ Vinton. The Red Devils are looking to put together their first win streak of the season and improve their playoff prospects with the regular season winding down.
WA: Lacassine forward Vanessa Duhe can contribute on both ends with her ability to score inside on offense and block shots and rebound on defense. The Cardinals host Hathaway, a great-shooting but smaller team, on Friday and Duhe could be the focus of the Cardinals offense.