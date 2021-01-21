In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the next round of high school basketball games.
What is the best boys game in the area?
WA: Washington-Marion vs. Iowa, Saturday at the MLK Warrior Classic. The first game between the teams was called in the fourth quarter due to a leaking roof with Iowa up by three points. W-M has overcome early inconsistency to win 10 of its last 11. Iowa is on a five-game winning streak.
RA: Pitkin at Anacoco, today. The Tigers and Indians will battle for control of District 5-B. Pitkin has won seven consecutive games and is coming off a 72-65 win over Singer thanks to a career-high 26 points from Braden Fordham. But the Tigers have to find a way to stop Shaun Riley and Larry Alligood, who are averaging more than 17 points a game in district. Anacoco has won 13 consecutive games.
What is the best girls game?
WA: Anchorage (Alaska) Christian vs. Fairview, Saturday. Another MLK Classic game features a pair of dynasties. Fairview has the longest streak of state titles in state history and returned to its customary top spot last year. Anchorage Christian has not lost a playoff game in the past four seasons while compiling a 114-6 record. Both teams averaged more than 70 points per game last season.
RA: St. Louis vs. Anacoco, Saturday. St. Louis has played five top-five teams in its last six games and will play another Saturday in Class B No. 3 Anacoco, Saturday at the MLK Classic. Only one team has managed to keep pace with the Saints this season in Division I, No. 1 Mount Carmel, which beat the Saints by five at the St. Joseph's tournament. Anacoco will have to contend with the Saints' multiple scoring options in Myca Trail, Paris Guillory and Raven Guillory.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Landon Langley, Iowa. The long-range specialist has scored a total of 38 points in Iowa's last two games. Langley and Crajuan Bennett's shooting helps opens up the inside for forwards Curtis Deville and Devonte Wright. The Yellow Jackets have a pair of big games coming up against Lake Charles College Prep Friday and Washington-Marion on Saturday.
RA: Reese Ashworth, DeQuincy. The sophomore dropped 20 points Tuesday night to lead the Tigers to a 69-62 win over Kinder. The Tigers opened their District 5-2A schedule with two wins after starting the season 0-5, and will face rival Vinton today for control of the district race.