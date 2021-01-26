In this edition of the Three Point Shot, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview Tuesday's high school basketball games.
What is the best game on the schedule?
WA: South Beauregard at Iowa boys, Friday. Both are currently undefeated in District 4-3A player and the winner will be in control of the District 4-3A race. The game features a good frontcourt matchup between Iowa's Curtis Deville and South Beauregard's Zach Blackwell.
RA: Elton at Merryville girls, today. The two teams shared the District 4-1A title last year, but Merryville is looking to sweep the series this season. After a rough start, Elton has won five consecutive games since a 13-point loss to the Panthers, while Merryville is on a 10-game win streak. The game will feature two of the top small school players in Southwest La. in Elton senior center Vici Woods and Merryville senior guard Maddie Mahfouz.
Name a boys player to watch.
WA: St. Louis forward Nic Ughovwa. The reigning 4-3A MVP is a consistent performer who can score inside, rebound and block shots. The Saints are fighting for a top eight seed in Division II, which would allow them to play at home in the first round of the playoffs.
RA: Sam Houston guard Grant Dixon. The junior had a pair of back-to-back double-doubles recently, including a 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a win over Starks. Sam Houston is opening is new gym Friday against District 3-5A rival Sulphur.
Name a girls player to watch.
WA: Rosepine's Kelly Norris. The Eagles are in the mix to earn a top four seed in Class 2A. Norris, a freshman, had a 28 point, 12 rebound performance in a win over Pickering last week.
RA: Lake Arthur's Katherine Leonards. Opponents regularly fixate on Nicholls State signee Deoona Brister, but Leonards has emerged as another scoring threat for the Tigers. The senior guard averaged 18 points game last week as Lake Arthur won for the 13th time in 14 games.