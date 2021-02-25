In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the high school basketball playoffs.
Which girls quarterfinal matchup is most interesting?
WA: No. 13 Bell City at No. 5 Anacoco in Class B. The Bruins beat No. 4 seed Quitman on the road Tuesday behind big games from Josie Ogea and Merritt. Tonight they head north again to face an Anacoco team whose only losses to B teams came to last year's finalists, Fairview and Hathaway.
RA: No. 6 Jennings at No. 3 South Beauregard. It's Round 3 of Lady K's vs. Bulldogs. The the two district meetings produced a pair of close outcomes as South Beauregard swept both by three and seven points. Jennings last beat South Beauregard in 2017, the year the Lady K's won the Class 3A state championship, and is looking to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011.
Name a girls player to watch.
WA: Elton's Vici Woods scored a career-high 34 points to go with 24 rebounds and 12 blocks in Elton's regional-round win over Delhi. She will lead the Indians in a tough matchup at No. 3 seed Northwood-Lena, which has not lost all season to a Class 1A team.
RA: Merryville's Maddie Mahfouz scored 30 points in the Panthers' regional-round win over Oberlin. The Panthers will need another big game from the senior in the quarterfinals against White Castle, which reached the semifinals last season. Merryville has won 16 consecutive games and is looking to make its fifth trip in six seasons to the state tournament.
Name a boys player to watch.
WA: Iowa's Landon Langley. The 3-point-shooting specialist is a key cog in the Yellow Jackets offense. His shooting helps spread the floor, allowing forwards Devonte Wright and Curtis Deville room to work inside. The Jackets face District 4-3A rival Westlake on Friday night. The Rams and Jackets split a pair of regular-season games. Westlake beat district champ South Beauregard in its final regular-season game.
RA: Jennings' Jacorien Palfrey. The 6-foot-2 senior guard has averaged 18 points a game in his last three contests. He has the range to drill 3s, score in the paint and move the ball up the floor quickly to catch opposing defenses off guard. The Bulldogs grabbed the last home game in Class 3A and the always difficult 16 vs. 17 matchup with Mansfield.