In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the opening round of the girls basketball playoffs.
What is the most interesting large schools matchup?
WA: South Lafourche at Washington-Marion. Defense is the strong suit for Washington-Marion, which allowed 29 points in its most recent game. South Lafourche has several dangerous shooter W-M will have to slow down.
RA: Abbeville at Westlake. Westlake struggled down the stretch, losing five of its last seven games but managed to pull out a win in the last home game. The Rams will have a tough 16 vs. 17 matchup but have strong offensive threats in seniors Destiny Peltier, Keondra Martin and Donarayina Guillory as they look to match last year's quarterfinal run.
What is the best small schools matchup?
WA: Welsh at Kinder. The Greyhounds upset the Yellow Jackets as the No. 24 seed last year and will try to repeat the feat as the No. 18 seed this season.
RA: Vinton at Franklin. The Lions are in the playoffs for the first time since 2005. While Vinton is a 27 seed, the Lions have an ace in the hole in junior MacKenzie Joseph, who has scored more than 1,000 career points.
Name a player to watch.
WA: LaGrange's Deja Tanks provides inside scoring and rebounding for the Gators, who are looking to repeat as Class 4A champions. Tanks had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Gators' final regular-season game, a win over Rayne.
RA: Lake Arthur's Deonna Brister can score from just about anywhere on the court — 3-pointers, mid-range or in the post — while hitting the 2,000-caeer point and 1,000-career rebound marks this season. She also has a strong supporting cast around her who can go off for a big scoring night in Vivian Sketoe, Katherine Leonards, Kali Hornsby and Brooke Daboval.