In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the girls basketball state championship games and boys quarterfinal round.
Which area girls team has the most interesting matchup?
WA: Lake Arthur vs. Doyle. Lake Arthur gets a chance to avenge last year's semifinal loss to Doyle, which went on to win state. The game features a pair of the state's top players in Lake Arthur's Deonna Brister and Doyle's Presleigh Scott.
RA: St. Louis Catholic vs. Liberty Magnet. One of the most anticipated rematches this season will finally happen when the Saints face the Patriots for a third consecutive year in the Division II final. Liberty won the last two meetings by identical 64-60 scores, but it is the first time the Saints, who have won 15 consecutive games, are the higher seed.
Which is the most interesting boys game?
WA: Merryville at White Castle. The Panthers have already pulled one road upset by knocking off sixth-seeded Delhi, and now travel to face a perennial state power.
RA: Fairview at Hathaway. It will be Round 3 this season for the Hornets and Panthers. Hathaway won the first two meetings and is looking break a string of three consecutive losses in the quarterfinals. Fairview is looking for its first trip to the state tournament since 2015.
Name a player to watch.
WA: St. Louis guard Paris Guillory saved her best for last in the semifinal round, scoring eight points in the fourth quarter to help the Saints pull away from St. Thomas More. She is the primary ballhandler for the Saints and will have to take care of the ball against Liberty's pressure defense.
RA: Fairview's Rylee Jinks is one of the top all-around players in the state, regularly putting up double-double performances. She scored 19 points in the semifinals on Tuesday. Jinks can affect every part of the game, whether it is scoring, grabbing rebounds, creating extra possessions by forcing a turnover or dishing the ball to an open teammate.