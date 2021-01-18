In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week of high school basketball.
Which boys team had the best week?
WA: Barbe won a pair of games against Bolton and Sulphur to improve to 8-2. Ja'quise Richmond and Jabarri Barry combined to score 70 points in the two games.
RA: Elton picked up a pair of big wins to take control of District 4-1A by beating the standard-bearers of the district. The Indians took down Hamilton Christian 55-50 Tuesday and followed that with a 19-point win over defending district champion Grand Lake Friday. The Indians take a nine-game win streak into the week, looking to wrap up the first round of district games undefeated.
Which girls team was most impressive?
WA: South Beauregard opened District 4-3A play with wins over Iowa and Westlake behind stellar defense that allowed 31 points per game. Raelyn Gunter, Dayla Simon and Jaden Lebouef each had double-digit scoring games for the Lady K's.
RA: Rosepine put together a pair of dominating performances last week to take a 2-0 lead in District 5-2A. The Eagles beat Kinder 80-44 and Vinton 67-36 to push their win streak to eight games. Rosepine is ranked sixth in the most recent Class 2A power ratings.
Name a player of the week.
WA: Elton's Vici Woods had one of the best individual performances of the season Friday night, scoring 23 points, grabbing 31 rebounds and blocking 13 shots in a District 4-1A win over Grand Lake.
RA: Sophomore forward Lamiyah Sanchez helped power Hathaway to a 2-0 start in district 7-B last week. She poured in 31 points in a 84-34 win over JS Clark and scored 22 Friday in a 66-49 win over Midland.