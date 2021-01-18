Vici Wood, Elton Indians

Vici Woods had a triple-double Friday to led Elton to a District 4-1A win over Grand Lake with 23 points, 31 rebounds and 13 blocks.

 Rodrick Anderson/American Press

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week of high school basketball.

Which boys team had the best week?

WA: Barbe won a pair of games against Bolton and Sulphur to improve to 8-2. Ja'quise Richmond and Jabarri Barry combined to score 70 points in the two games.

RA: Elton picked up a pair of big wins to take control of District 4-1A by beating the standard-bearers of the district. The Indians took down Hamilton Christian 55-50 Tuesday and followed that with a 19-point win over defending district champion Grand Lake Friday. The Indians take a nine-game win streak into the week, looking to wrap up the first round of district games undefeated.

Which girls team was most impressive?

WA: South Beauregard opened District 4-3A play with wins over Iowa and Westlake behind stellar defense that allowed 31 points per game. Raelyn Gunter, Dayla Simon and Jaden Lebouef each had double-digit scoring games for the Lady K's.

RA: Rosepine put together a pair of dominating performances last week to take a 2-0 lead in District 5-2A. The Eagles beat Kinder 80-44 and Vinton 67-36 to push their win streak to eight games. Rosepine is ranked sixth in the most recent Class 2A power ratings.

Name a player of the week.

WA: Elton's Vici Woods had one of the best individual performances of the season Friday night, scoring 23 points, grabbing 31 rebounds and blocking 13 shots in a District 4-1A win over Grand Lake.

RA: Sophomore forward Lamiyah Sanchez helped power Hathaway to a 2-0 start in district 7-B last week. She poured in 31 points in a 84-34 win over JS Clark and scored 22 Friday in a 66-49 win over Midland.

