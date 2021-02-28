In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the upcoming girls basketball state semifinal games.
What is the best game involving an area large school?
WA: LaGrange vs. Warren Easton. The Class 4A semifinal Wednesday night at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles is a rematch of last year's state championship game, which the Gators won. The Eagles return all-state guard Breanna Sutton while the Gators have a trio of college signees in Jeriah Warren (Florida), Aasia Sam (Louisiana-Monroe) and Deja Tanks (LSU-Eunice).
RA: South Beauregard vs. Northwest. Both teams have a wide array of scoring options, but it could turn into a defensive battle. Both teams have allowed more than 60 points only twice. Northwest was the No. 1 seed last season before losing in the semifinals.
What is the most interesting game involving an area small school?
WA: Northwood-Lena vs. Merryville. The Panthers are looking to improve on last year's semifinal finish and enters on a 17-game winning streak. Northwood-Lena has won 13 of its last 14 games, with the lone loss coming to Class 4A Neville.
RA: Amite vs. Lake Arthur. Lake Arthur punched its ticket to the state tournament last season with an eight-point quarterfinal win over Amite, now a trip to the state final is on the line. The Tigers have plenty of scoring threats, led by Nicholls State signee Deonna Brister, but will need a big defensive performance to slow down the second-ranked Warriors, who are averaging 84.7 points a game in the playoffs, led by Jalencia Pierre (22.8 ppg).
Name a player to watch.
WA: Rylee Jinks, Fairview. The reigning Class B Player of the Year will lead the Panthers in defense of their title. Fairview plays Florien in a semifinal game for a second consecutive season. Jinks excels at getting into the paint then either scoring or kicking the ball out to Fairview's stable of perimeter shooters. The Panthers may need plenty of points to hold off the Black Cats, who have scored 81 and 82 points in their playoff games.
RA: Claire Dunnehoo, Reeves. With plenty of range to hit deep 3s and the ballhandling skills to weave into the lane and score, Dunnehoo is averaging 20 points a game in the playoffs. The senior, who missed the Raiders' run to the final in 2019 because of a season-ending injury, is looking to finish her career on top.