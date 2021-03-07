In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the girls basketball state championship games.
Which team had most impressive performance?
WA: LaGrange. The Gators never trailed after a strong start against a Huntington team that had just two losses and a Division I college signee.
RA: Fairview. Fairview overcame a 13-point deficit to win its second consecutive Class B state championship while outscoring two-time state runner-up Hathaway 29-15 in the second half.
Who were the most outstanding players?
WA: Deonna Brister and Katherine Leonards, Lake Arthur. Brister was a force at both ends, scoring 18 points and blocking seven shots, including three in the fourth quarter as Lake Arthur held on to beat Doyle. Leonards had the best offensive performance with 22 points, including a huge 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to end Doyle's big run.
RA: Fairview's Rylee Jinks and Hathaway's Lamiyah Sanchez. Jinks did a little bit of everything with 19 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to help rally the Panthers to the program's 12th state championship, 11th under head coach Kyle Jinks. Sanchez showed her versatility, working the paint and shooting 50 percent from 3-point range. Sanchez finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds.
Which team that reached final is most likely to win next year?
WA: Hathaway didn't win it all this year but returns a majority of its roster, including the dynamic backcourt of Chloey Guidry and Madison Suire.
RA: With everyone returning from its run to the Division II state championship, St. Louis will be the undisputed front-runner for next season's title race.