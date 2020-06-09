June 9

2019 — For the second time in four years, LSU loses an NCAA Baseball Tournament super regional on its home field as Florida State wins 5-4 in 12 innings to advance to the College World Series on a two-out RBI single by Drew Mendoza.

2015 — Louisiana-Lafayette's Blake Trahan, a Kinder native, and LSU's Jared Foster, a former Barbe High standout, receive the call on the second day of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Trahan goes to the Cincinnati Reds as the 84th overall selection while Foster goes in the fifth round to the Los Angeles Angels.

blake-trahan-photo

2013 FILE PHOTO: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Blake Trahan, a Kinder native
lsu-jared-foster-photo

2013 FILE PHOTO: LSU's Jared Foster, former Barbe High standout

2010 — The Cincinnati Reds take McNeese State's Lee Orr in the 40th round of the MLB amateur draft.

1990 — Washington-Marion point guard Marcus Jackson signs with Meridian (Miss.) Community College. He averages 20.5 points a game in his final season with the Charging Indians.

1980 — In the second round of the Boys 16 bracket at the Greater Lake Charles Junior Tennis tournament, Lake Charles' Paul Unkel defeats Eunice's Bret Verzwyvelt 7-6, 4-2.

1970 — Charles Berry bowls the first sanctioned 300 game at Recreation Lanes. Competing for Status Quo in the Big Top Mixed League, he bowls a perfect game on lanes 7 and 8.

1960 — DeQuincy wins its fourth consecutive game in the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department Dixie baseball league, beating Vinton 15-3. DeQuincy's Jimmy Robertson strikes out 12 batters.

Compiled by staff writer Rodrick Anderson

