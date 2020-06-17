June 17
2019 — Barbe High pitchers Jack Walker and Brody Drost earn second-team All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball. Walker, a sophomore, goes 9-1 with a 1.41 ERA, while Drost goes 8-0 with a 0.98 ERA.
2010 — Gabriel Coleman shoots a 73 to beat Logan Hayes by one stroke to win the 15 to -18-year-old division at the Southwest Louisiana Junior Golf tournament at Frasch Park Golf Course in Sulphur. Other winners include Austin DeReese (8-10 boys), Jevon Perry (11-12 boys), Ryan Rider (13-14 boys), Brooke Duzan (8-12 girls) and Regan Courville (15-18 girls).
2000 — LSU wins its fifth College World Series as Brad Cresse hits an RBI single to bring home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 6-5 win over Stanford.
1980 — At the Gulf States Junior tennis championship, Lake Charles' Richmond Reinaure, Allison Ware and Pam LeBato advance. Reinaure beats sixth-seeded Doug Sykes 6-4, 6-3, Ware beats seventh-seeded Laure Excalade 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, and LeBato beats Brent Smith 6-2, 6-3.
1970 — On the opening night of the Louisiana High School Championship Rodeo, several Southwest Louisiana cowboys post top marks, led by Lake Charles' Tee Heyd (bareback) and Gary Klumpp (tie down), DeRidder's Kenny Granger (cutting) and Sulphur's Jodey Olsen (steer dogging) and Donnie Miller (bull riding).
1970 — Kenneth Greene pitches a two-hitter and hits a home run to lead Hebert Lumber to a 2-1 win over the Firefighters in American Babe Ruth baseball action.
1960 — Robert LeBlanc throws a no-hitter to put Gillis at the top of the Eastern Division in the Pelican League after a 5-0 win over Iowa. In the Western Division, Maplewood beats Vinton 8-0 to remain unbeaten behind a two-hitter by Neal Rayborn.
1960 — Maplewood uses 15 hits to beat Vinton and Starks downs DeQuincy 12-3 in Sheriff's League Dixie Girls softball action. Karen Wood goes 2-for-3 with a triple for Maplewood.
