Silas Ardoin wasn’t always a catcher, but it turns out he was a natural all along.
He started out in his youth playing shortstop, but his future was always at catcher, a position his father Danny Ardoin played professionally for 15 seasons.
“Actually, it is kind of funny,” Ardoin said. “My dad kind of kept me as shortstop. He was always my coach growing up. He kept me at shortstop just because he wanted to keep my athleticism and wanted me to understand everything going on on the field. His whole plan was to move me back to catcher when I got older.”
Now he is the starter behind the dish for the Texas Longhorns, the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament. The Longhorns (42-15) host Southern University (20-28), Arizona State (32-30), and Fairfield (37-3) in the Austin Rgional of the NCAA Tournament beginning Friday.
Ardoin got his first taste of being behind the plate at Sam Houston High School, earning all-District 3-5A and Class 5A all-state honors and was named an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Gold Glove recipient in 2019.
“As I grew and as the fields grew, (dad) moved me back to catcher,” Ardoin said. “I was probably 15, and that was my first time catching.
“It just happened to be kind of natural. I didn’t realize it was natural for me back then, but my dad told me I was a natural.”
Being able to dig into his father’s knowledge has been a big part of Ardoin’s growth in the sport.
“I started working hard at it, and it all worked out in my favor,” Ardoin said. “Luckily I have had (a dad) with a lot of experience on the professional level to guide me through all of my struggles and also my success.
“I am trying to take everything in that he learned at the highest level.”
In the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Ardoin hit .241 with eight starts as a true freshman. Head coach Davis Pierce told him in the offseason that his role with the team would grow in 2021, so Ardoin took the downtime during the pandemic to improve.
“I knew going into quarantine that I had a lot of work to do,” Ardoin said. “I took it on as a challenge to get stronger, faster and really just improve every aspect of my game — catching, hitting. I kind of went to work every day and came back a better ballplayer, and I plan on doing that every time I get a chance.”
Ardoin is batting .255 with 25 runs, seven doubles, a triple, one home run, and 26 RBIs. He has started 43 of the 50 games he has played, thrown out 15 base runners and has not committed an error.
Ardoin enjoys the grind behind the plate.
“You take a beating pretty much every game,” Ardoin said. “You have to understand all the roles on the field. You have to understand the infield positioning. You have to be very close with our pitchers, and understand who they are as people. I really like that.
“I take it as a challenge to get close to everyone on the team and be a leader out there. That is the most fun part about being a catcher, to understand that you are a leader on the field and everybody is watching you.”