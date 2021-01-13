JENNINGS — The defense didn't rest for the St. Louis Saints, who opened District 4-3A play Tuesday night with an impressive 63-22 win over Jennings.
The Saints (16-1, 1-0) limited Jennings (14-4, 0-1) to five points in the first half, with returning all-state forward Myca Trail leading the way. In the first quarter, Trail scored six points, grabbed four rebounds, blocked three shots and made two assists. The Saints led by 17 points after the quarter and by 30 at halftime.
While Trail was dominating at one end, Tia Reder provided a boost to the Saints offense with 14 points over the first three quarters, easing the scoring burden usually carried by Trail and guard Paris Guillory. Reder scored 10 points in the first half, twice scoring fast-break baskets and getting another pair of buckets on nice passes from Trail and Guillory.
"They know that if we start fast with our press and stuff we are going to be successful because we have a pretty fast ballclub," Saints head coach Tony Johnson said. "I'm proud of the way Reder played tonight, she played fast and played within herself.
"Paris and Trail did a good job out there too. When we are hitting on all cylinders like that it, is going to be tough for anybody to beat us."
Johnson said he liked seeing the Saints have a balanced scoring attack. Trail (14), Raven Guillory (13) and Paris Guillory (14) also produced double-digit scoring efforts.
"It is going to make us a better ballclub in the end," he said. "When you get deep in the playoffs, people can't just guard Trail and Paris, they are going to have to guard all five of us because all five are scoring threats."
Johnson said Trail always finds a way to impact a game.
"If she isn't getting it done on offense, she is getting it done on the defensive end," he said. "She is a long kid that can get rebounds and can dribble the ball up the floor. She gets a lot of deflections and a lot of steals. She is an all-around basketball player, that is why she is so successful."
Jennings got its offense going in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Saints 14-12. Jill Fontenot, who led the Bulldogs with 12 points, scored 10 in the final quarter and had an assist on a basket by Niyah Breaux.