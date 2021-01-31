Grand Lake's high school football season began in the harshest of circumstances after Hurricane Laura, which ravaged Cameron Parish.
Despite having coaches and players scattered throughout three states after losing their homes in the storm, the team head coach Jeff Wainwright dubbed the "Hurricane Hornets," found a way to not only play, but make a thrilling run to the first state championship game in program history.
The Hornets opened the season with three consecutive wins, including a 21-20 win over Basile with a touchdown as time expired.
"The Basile game was a big emotional win for us," assistant coach Scott Miano said. "It was right after (Hurricane) Delta.
"(The Bearcats) are always tough and last year was the first time we had beaten them. This time we beat them on the last play of the game and it really brought our confidence level up.
"Then we lost to Oberlin (28-14) but we didn't miss a beat. We came back and beat Hamilton Christian (34-30) in a great game. When we beat them, I thought we could make a deep (playoff) run because they had a good team."
After closing out the regular season with a 47-6 win over Gueydan, Grand Lake entered the Class 1A state playoffs as the third seed, receiving a first-round bye.
The Hornets' defense was dominant in the opening two rounds, allowing six points each to Delhi in the regional round, a 36-6 win, and at Centerville in a 27-6 victory in the quarterfinals.
The semifinals presented a rematch with East Iberville, which eliminated the Hornets in the regional round of the 2019 playoffs.
Grand Lake exacted a measure of revenge with a 13-8 win, highlighted by running back Levi Murrell's 134-yard performance. Quarterback Connor Guillote scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run and the Hornets defense stuffed East Iberville on a fourth-down play at the Hornets' 21-yard line late in the fourth quarter.
"The East Iberville game was most enjoyable," said defensive coordinator Hayes Picou. "They had a good team. We had a few sacks, batted a few passes, made an interception and held them to eight points. The kids were very excited."
Miano said the final seconds of the game were the highlight of the season.
"I remember the clock ticking down in the semifinals and not believing it was really happening," he said. "We were 1-8 two years ago. The faces of the seniors as they came to the sideline were amazing."
Grand Lake stayed close to Oak Grove through the first half of the state championship game, trailing 7-0 at the half before losing 33-7.
Miano said the game, played at Northwestern State in Natchitoches instead of the Superdome in New Orleans due to increased COVID-19 restrictions in the Big Easy, did not disappoint.
"It was exactly what it was supposed to be like," he said. "I remember walking on the field that morning to take it all in and seeing the kids' faces. It was an amazing experience; one I hope we get to experience many more times."