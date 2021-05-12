SULPHUR — Elizabeth’s senior Alex Chamberlain gained a measure of redemption Tuesday in the Class B semifinals at the high school state baseball tournament.
After a rough outing against District 5-B rival Anacoco in the regular season, Chamberlain pitched a complete game to lead the No. 3 Bulldogs to a 4-1 win over the No. 2 Indians to advance to Saturday’s title game.
Chamberlain limited the Indians to three hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
“I was feeling very comfortable,” Chamberlain said. “I knew my teammates would back me up.
“All I had to do was command my strike zone. It feels amazing.”
He retired the side in the first inning, including two strikeouts, and didn’t allow a runner beyond second base until the fifth inning when Landry Alligood stole third and scored on an error.
“He really had it going,” Elizabeth head coach Rhon Morgan said of Chamberlain. “He stepped up and made big pitches when he had to at crucial times.
“Hats off to him. You never know what to expect in a baseball game. In our two previous meetings, (the Indians) put up double-digit runs on us in both games, so to hold them to one run is remarkable.”
Chamberlain also made timely defensive plays in the fourth inning. He started a 1-6-3 double play for the first two outs and used a fake pickoff to catch a baserunner leaning and get him in a rundown.
Elizabeth (33-4) will face No. 1 Choudrant (30-3) in the championship at 10 a.m. Saturday. Choudrant beat No. 20 Monterey (11-13) 1-0.
“We have to show up to play,” Morgan said. “It doesn’t matter if it is Monterey or Choudrant.
“It is two quality teams. It is going to be two big clubs out here. We are just so happy to be a part of it.”
While Chamberlain was clutch on the mound, eighthole hitter John Fee delivered the hit of the game. Following Aiden Soileau’s sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position, Fee hit a two-RBI line drive to right field for the game’s first runs.
“We call him ‘Mr. Clutch,’” Morgan said. “He had a big hit in the last district game against Fairview and also in the regional against Singer. Singer has an excellent pitcher, and he came through against them as well.”
Elizabeth managed five hits against Alligood, a Tulane signee, and Drew Tebbe, but managed to score two more runs in the third inning on a bases-loaded walk and a passed ball.
Tebbe pitched four scoreless innings of relief for the Indians (16-14) with three strikeouts.