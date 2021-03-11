Strike Zone: Sizing up baseball, softball

In this edition of the Strike Zone, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the first few weeks of play in high school baseball and softball.
Which baseball team has had the most impressive start?
WA: Barbe is 10-0 against a good schedule and has been dominant, outscoring opponents 78-7. The Bucs have quality wins over Sulphur, Tioga, Live Oak and West Monroe.
RA: Ranked No. 2 in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's Class 5A power ratings right behind Barbe, Sam Houston is undefeated at 10-0 and coming off a quality 3-2 win over 2A No. 1 Rosepine. The Broncos' pitching staff has a combined 1.44 earned run average, led by Dallas Rhodes, who is 3-0 after picking up a win in relief against Rosepine.
Which softball team has had the most impressive start?
WA: Lake Arthur. The Tigers are 5-0 and have scored 10 or more runs in each game, totaling 71 runs.
RA: Iowa is off to a 10-1 start with its lone loss coming to Class 5A No. 1 Sam Houston by a single run. The Yellow Jackets have shown their offensive firepower, scoring more than 10 runs eight times, and have quality wins over Rosepine, Merryville, Kinder and Teurlings Catholic.
Which players have stood out?
WA: Singer pitcher Tate Hess made his season debut in style Tuesday, striking out 14 batters to lead the Hornets to a 3-2 win over Bell City.
RA: Combined, Lake Arthur seniors Jake Armand and Tyler Breaux are batting over .500 with 29 RBIs, eight doubles, 22 runs scored and 26 stolen bases and have led the Tigers to an 8-0 start.