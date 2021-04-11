In this edition of the Triple Play, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week in area high school baseball and softball.
Which baseball or softball team had the best week?
WA: Rosepine baseball went 4-0, picking up wins over Kinder, Pickering, Oakdale and St. Edmund. The Eagles outscored opponents 50-8.
RA: St. Louis Catholic beat Westlake 8-5 Saturday to go 4-0 for the week. The Saints extended their win streak to 10 games since starting the season 7-11 and claimed at least a share of the District 4-3A title.
Name a baseball player of the week.
WA: Oberlin's Aiden Reed went 3-for-6 with a home run, three runs, two walks, a stolen base and three RBIs as the Tigers split a pair of District 4-1A games against Merryville and Gueydan.
RA: Senior Dawson Hebert pitched a complete game Thursday with 11 strikeouts and two walks to lead DeRidder to a 4-1 win over Leesville. He allowed three hits and the Wampus Cats' lone run was unearned. DeRidder has won sixth consecutive games and had a key two-game series with Tioga this week in a battle for the top spot in District 3-4A.
Name a softball player of the week.
WA: Iowa outfielder Kamryn Broussard went 5-for-6 with a HR, three doubles and five RBIs in wins over Lake Charles College Prep and St. Louis. Broussard has 12 HRs.
RA: South Beauregard power-hitting baseman Morgan Eaves shows no signs of letting up. Eaves already owns the school career and single-season home run records and continues to add to that total. She added three round-trippers last week, one against Jennings and two versus Lake Charles College Prep to bring her season total to 14, plus 43 RBIs.