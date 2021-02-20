IOWA — An inconsistent regular season ended on a high note for the Iowa Yellow Jackets, who beat the streaking Jennings Bulldogs 82-69 Friday night in District 4-3A play.
Iowa (14-7, 4-4) scored the last 10 points of the third quarter to take control of what had been a tied game.
Crajuan Bennett sparked the run with a jumper to get it started, and reserve Jhaylen Moss followed with a three-point play. Landon Langley, who had been scoreless in the first half, drilled a 3-pointer and Moss added a pair of free throws to end the quarter.
Langley started the fourth quarter with another 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Curtis Deville also scored 16 for the Yellow Jackets, including 14 in the second half.
Bennett scored 19 to lead the Jackets.
Iowa head coach Robert Melancon said Bennett's consistency and Moss' energy off the bench keyed the team's success.
"Crajuan had a solid game for four quarters, Curtis brought it and hit some free throws," Melancon. "I thought it was a good team effort. Moss was a game-changer for us on the defensive side of the ball. That is his thing and he played well tonight.
"Jennings had been the hottest team in district and is very athletic. We have had some good practices the last couple of days and it showed tonight."
Jennings (9-7, 4-4) led for most of the first half before Iowa closed the second quarter with a 9-2 spurt. Devonte Wright scored the first four points in the run and finished with 14 points, all in the first half.
Chance Levi scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 18 points. Jacorien Palfrey and Lawrence Wilridge scored 14 each for the Bulldogs. Trevor Etienne added 11.
The win was the second in seven games for Iowa, which opened the season with six consecutive wins, lost two straight, then won six in a row again before hitting the recent rough patch.
Melancon said the Jackets can make some noise in the postseason if they play with the proper attitude.
"It will take team ball like we played tonight," he said. "Togetherness, not finger-pointing or selfishness. Hopefully we can win a couple of rounds."