HAMMOND — Neither No. 1 Hathaway nor No. 2 Fairview would give in Thursday night in the Class B final at the girls state basketball tournament as both teams played at a torrid pace.
Hathaway made a big run in the second quarter and threatened to put the game away, but defending champion Fairview woke up in the third quarter and held on to win 55-51 for its 11th state championship under head coach Kyle Jinks.
"It was intense, and there in the third quarter we made a little run, and they just never went away," Jinks said. "We got up about five and we had a chance to get it to eight or nine and here they would come back and cut it to two.
"We gave up a lot of easy layups and left ourselves in a hole at halftime.
"We play a tough schedule for a reason, and we have been in this situation a lot this year. I told them at halftime, ‘If you come out and fight and defend the ball and rebound the ball and shots ain't got to fall all night. We have to have some fall. You have to do those two things — defend and rebound.' And I thought the second half, we came out and defended, and we rebounded the ball a lot better."
Fairview (29-3) senior Rylee Jinks was named the game MVP after scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. She also had eight assists and four steals. Rylee Cloud finished with 17 points and Coco Williams added 12.
Lamiyah Sanchez led Hathaway (23-4) with 18 points and 18 rebounds. It was Hathaway's second consecutive loss to Fairview in the final.
"I am tired of getting second," said Hathaway head coach Courtnee Young, who played for Jinks in high school. "I haven't looked, but missed layups was everything.
"I think we played hard. (Fairview) has four seniors. It was tougher this year than last year. I think if we just make at least half of our layups, I think we win. I am happy for (Jinks). It is tough losing."
Hathaway missed a shot at tying the score with less than 40 seconds left, and Ressie Jinks grabbed a loose ball and went coast to coast for a layup to seal the win for the Panthers.
Hathaway's big double-digit 36-26 halftime lead evaporated quickly in the third quarter. The Panthers opened the second half with a 15-2 run led by Jinks. She went 4-for-4 from the free throw line and scored 10 points as the Panthers went from 10 points down to being up 39-38 on a Jinks layup with less than 3 minutes left in the third quarter.
Hathaway started the second quarter down 17-16, but put together a 13-0 run to go up 33-20. Hathaway upped the pressure on defense and got a huge boost offensively from Sanchez to take a double-digit lead. Sanchez scored the first seven points of the second quarter on two buckets in the lane and a 3-pointer to put the Hornets up 23-20. Brea Baca-White's layip with 1:38 left in the half put the Panthers up 33-20.
Fairview struggled to find a groove on offense in the second quarter, shooting 16.7 percent but managed a pair of 3-pointers by Ella Reeves and Cloud before halftime to keep the Hornets from pulling further.
It was the 12th state championship in program history, more than any other program in the state. The Panthers had been tied with Southwood.
Hathaway returns all but one player next season.