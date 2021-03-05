Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Rain, heavy at times, in the evening. Rain ending with partial clearing overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times, in the evening. Rain ending with partial clearing overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.