Still no answers from SEC

The first face-to-face meeting among Southeastern Conference athletic directors in five months came up with no answers as to how, when or even if the conference will play football this fall.
But the SEC did set a target date for making the critical decisions.
“We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement after the day-long meeting in Birmingham.
Until then, Sankey later said on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show, “I’m done with predictions, done with models. We’re going to look at the facts.
“I sit here talking to you not knowing what will happen in the fall.”
Although the 14 athletic directors have been videoconferencing several times a week since the COVID-19 virus shut down the sports world while they were at the SEC basketball tournament, Monday’s socially distanced meeting at SEC headquarters was the first in-person talks. It lasted from early in the morning until late afternoon.
Sankey called the meeting “productive” but afterwards did not paint a rosy picture for football.
“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” he said in the conference’s news release. “In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via video conferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors.”
Later on the Finebaum Show, he added, “The trends are not what we desire. Not what we had experienced earlier in the summer. Very much in the wrong direction. That’s problematic. That doesn’t mean that that’s the finish line, that things will never change. We’ve seen news around Covid 19 alter themselves in different ways.”
Monday’s meeting was already scheduled before last week’s announcement by the Big Ten and the Pac 12 that they would play conference games only this fall.
“We are not at that destination, and a number of our colleague conferences are not at that destination,” he said on the Finebaum Show of the possiblity of his league following the Big Ten’s and Pac 12’s lead.
The SEC has no games scheduled againt Big Ten opponents and only two against the Pac 12 — Alabama vs. Southern Cal and Texas A&M vs. Colorado.
“The impact of their decision is indirect,” he said.
The SEC meeting came on a day when the White House announced that Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Baton Rouge Tuesday to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state leaders about reopening colleges and universities and resuming athletics.
Like many, Sankey urged wearing masks and social distancing to reverse that trends that might have the season in doubt.
“There has to be more intent and more focus on heeding the guidance that’s been provided on distancing, on gathering, on face masks, breathing masks, on hand sanitation,” Sankey said. “We still have a lot of unknowns. ... it will be important to watch what happens over the next two or three weeks. Those aren’t overly hopeful comments. I want to be clear about that.”