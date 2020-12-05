Dunham guard Carlos Stewart finished with a flourish in the Tigers' 45-42 win over Hamilton Christian Friday in the semifinal round of the Hamilton Showdown in the Lake tournament, scoring 21 of his team's final 23 points, including all nine in the fourth quarter as Dunham rallied.
Dunham (5-2) will meet North Central in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. today. East Ascension will play Hamilton in the third-place game at 3 p.m.
The Warriors (1-1) kept their tradition of playing well against highly regarded teams alive, going on a 14-3 run to close the third quarter, taking the lead at 38-36 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Derek Brown. A turnaround jumper by Peja Boyd midway through the fourth quarter gave Hamilton a 42-38 lead, but the Warriors went cold from the field the rest of the way, not scoring over the final 3 minutes.
Meanwhile, Stewart, a St. Mary's (Calif.) signee, got hot, hitting a jumper to pull Dunham within 42-40, then swished a long 3-pointer with 2 minutes left to give Dunham the lead for good at 43-42. After Stewart grabbed a rebound and went coast to coast for a layup with 20 seconds left, Hamilton missed a pair of shots on the game's final possession.
Warriors head coach Dexter Washington said he liked the way his team competed.
"We've been together for three days and we almost beat a state (Division III) champion team like Dunham," he said. "I think we played well defensively, well enough to win the game. We missed some open shots that we'd usually make. Stewart getting 23 isn't bad after he scored 41 yesterday (in Dunham's win over Anacoco)."
Stewart didn't score at all in the first quarter as Hamilton never trailed and took a 15-12 lead at the end of the quarter. The Warriors made four threes in the quarter, including a pair by Brown, but would only make two more from long range over the final three quarters.
Washington said he will need to adjust the offense to make better use of Brown and 6-foot-9 sophomore center Malachi Evans.
"Malachi has a nice touch," Washington said. "We have to find a way to get him some touches.
"Brown comes off the bench for us but plays as many minutes as a starter. We have only been together for three days because football ending last week. We'll get better. We showed that Hamilton heart tonight the way we kept fighting, so I know the kids have that."
Boyd led Hamilton with 12 points. Brown finished with nine points and Antoine Scott added six.
On the final day of play in the tournament, LaGrange and Leesville will meet in a consolation game at 10:30 a.m., followed by Washington-Marion versus Anacoco at noon. St. Louis will play Alexandria at 1:30 p.m.