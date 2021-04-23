The weather continues to play havoc with the McNeese State sports schedule.
Today's baseball game against Texas-Arlington, which was to open a three-game non-league weekend series, has been moved to Saturday and Sunday.
The first game, which was to be played at 6 p.m. today, will be the first of a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. The second game will begin 45-50 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
Unlike Southland Conference doubleheaders, both games are set for nine innings with a 10-run rule in place. Sunday's series finale is still set for 1 p.m.
"I would really rather not play a doubleheader," said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. "But we will do what we have to do. We are used to changes and challenges by now."
The Cowboys (18-19) will be looking to get their bats rolling again, especially in key situations. They have lost five consecutive games, including a 4-3 battle Wednesday night at Louisiana-Lafayette.
"Our offense needs to get going a little bit," Hill said. "They are putting some pressure on themselves. They are being hard on themselves right now.
"When you go through a funk, nothing seems to go right. You have to hold the line."
Bryson Hudgens (0-1, 4.58 ERA) is scheduled to take the hill for McNeese in the opener. Hudgens is back in the starting rotation since returning from an injury three weeks ago.
He will be faced by UTA junior right-hander Carlos Tavera (0-4, 4.01). The Mavericks (17-20) are led by Andrew Miller. He is coming off a three-home run game in a win over Kansas on Wednesday.
Lefty Will Dion (4-3, 3.23) is scheduled to face UTA's Kody Bullard (6-2, 2.68) in Game 2, though Hill said he may flip the order.
On Sunday, McNeese's Jonathan Ellison (2-2, 2.97) will square off against right-hander David Moffat (3-2, 2.54).
"For the most part I have been very pleased with our pitching overall," Hill said. "We just have to find a way to win a close game."