After two years as finishing as state runner-up, the St. Louis Saints crossed the final hurdle this season, winning the Division II girls basketball state championship with a win over two-time defending champion Liberty.
The Saints also claimed both awards on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state team, with junior forward Myca Trail the Outstanding Player and head coach Tony Johnson the Coach of the Year.
Trail averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 6.0 steals per game for the Saints. Johnson led the Saints to a 30-1 season. St. Louis closed the season with 16 consecutive wins. The Saints had no seniors on the roster and played the season with no home gym.
Paris Guillory, a sophomore guard for the Saints, also made first team after averaging 16.7 points per game. She was named Most Valuable Player of the state championship game after leading the team with 19 points.
Joining them on the first team are Madison Prep's Allasia Washington (16 ppg), Katlyn Manuel of Northwest (15 ppg) and Ursuline's Tyrielle Williams (20 ppg).
Wossman guard Devonte Austin, a senior, averaged 24 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists en route to the boys most valuable player award. St. Martinville's Ihmaru Jones received the boys Coach of the Year honor after leading the Tigers to the championship game.
Also on the first team are Deziel Perkins of state champ Madison Prep (15.8 ppg), St. Martinville's Datayvious Gabriel (19.1 ppg), Joseph Manning of Bossier (20.7 ppg) and Booker T. Washington of New Orleans' Kyran Ratliff (17.6 ppg).