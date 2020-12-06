St. Louis won the consolation final of the Hamilton Christian Showdown at the Lake tournament Saturday with a 41-36 win over defending Class 5A state champions Alexandria.
Terry Sherman scored 12 points while Bryson Hardy and Karlin Hardy each scored 10. The Saints closed the game with a 6-1 run after the Trojans tied the score at 35.
"We had some key stops and also execution offensively," Saints head coach Mack Guillory said. "We've been trying to get better in that area. Today we saw a big improvement in our half-court offense, taking care of the ball and making better decisions."
Mitchell Easley scored 18 and Keedric Pegues added 10 for the Trojans.
The Saints went 2-1 at the tournament, losing in overtime to Anacoco before rallying with wins over Leesville and Alexandria.
"I'm excited about our future," Guillory said. "We got challenged today and the kids really responded. If we continue to work hard and stay focused, our future is bright."
Championship
N. Central.....53
Dunham.......48
The Hurricanes held on after Dunham twice trimmed an 11-point deficit to three in the final 2 minutes.
Derrick Tezeno led North Central with 38 points. Carlos Stewart led Dunham with 28.
The matchup featured a pair of defending state champions. North Central won in Class 1A last year while Dunham claimed the Division III title.
Consolation Games
E. Ascension..............48
Hamilton Christian.....45
The Warriors rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half but couldn't hold on against the Spartans.
Hamilton trailed by 10 points midway through the third quarter but went on a 13-2 run to take a 39-38 lead on an Antoine Scott basket early in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors' last lead came at 45-44 with 2:30 left on a basket by Malachi Evans.
Alexandria took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Tilicuis Irvin with 1:30 left.
Treyon Delmore led the Spartans with 13 points. Evans had a team-high 10 for HCA.
Anacoco....................58
Washington-Marion.....49
Anacoco led from wire to wire in its consolation game win. Landry Alligood scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Indians, including 17 in the first half, as Anacoco built a 31-24 halftime lead.
W-M pulled within four early in the fourth quarter on a basket by Gerard Stewart, but Anacoco quickly stretched the lead back to 10.
Braylon Turpeau led W-M with 13 points.