St. Louis scrambles to stop LCA

St. Louis had to sweat out the ending, but held on for a 43-41 win over Lafayette Christian Academy in a matchup of state powers at Burton Coliseum.
The Saints (15-1) built a double-digit lead in the first half, feasting on LCA (8-2) turnovers. The lead was nine entering the fourth quarter, then the script flipped and St. Louis started committing the turnovers instead of forcing them, allowing the Knights to get back into the game.
LCA pulled within two on a driving basket by Zoe Wiltz with 1:11 left. St. Louis turned the ball over on its next two possessions and missed free throws on its last two, but LCA turned it over on each of its three possessions in the final minute of the game.
Saints head coach Tony Johnson said his team was its own worst enemy down the stretch.
"It was just unforced turnovers, we were trying to rush ourselves when we didn't have to," Johnson said. "We were up 13 points and started turning the ball over against no pressure. That's uncharacteristic for us."
The Saints closed the first half with an 11-2 run to take a 26-14 halftime lead.
"We got into our press defense, made them commit some turnovers and slowed them down," Johnson said. "We were able to capitalize on some turnovers and we shot the ball pretty well in the first half. In the second half we went cold and they got back in the game."
Paris Guillory led the Saints with 20 points. Myca Trail scored 11.
"Paris brings a lot of energy, she plays hard every sequence in the game and is probably our best defender. She plays with a lot of heart.
"Everyone knows what Myca can do. Even when she's not scoring she is doing the little things to make us successful. As long as those two are working together and we can put the pieces together with the younger ones, we will be pretty successful.
"I am enjoying where we are now. We are 15-1 and I think we are going to continue to get better."
Jada Richard led LCA with 17 points.