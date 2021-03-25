St. Louis meet takes the baton

In this edition, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux take a look at Friday's St. Louis Catholic/Taussig Relays.
What will be the most interesting event?
WA: The boys 200-meter dash will feature the area's five top performers, led by St. Louis' Wesley Maze, the leader at 22.7 seconds. The Lake Charles College Prep trio of Dillon Simon, Jarell Joseph and Trevonte Citizen have posted times of 22.82 or better. Sulphur's Kaleb Blalock has run a 23.1.
RA: The girls javelin could see some monster throws. South Beauregard sophomore Trinity Spooner has one of the top throws in the nation at 152 feet, 4 inches, but will be up against St. Louis junior Emma Freeman (125 feet), who is coming off a win last week at the 60th Oil City Relays in Lafayette.
Name a male athlete to watch.
WA: Sulphur's Brandon Daigle has the area's best mark in the javelin at 162-7, which is more than 9 feet better than the second-best mark.
RA: Westlake's Tristan Goodly is following in the foot steps of his older brother, Xavier Goodly. Tristen Goodly posted an area-best 43-2 1/2 last week at the Sam Houston Broncos Relays, and has the No. 2 mark in long jump (20-5 1/2).
Name a female athlete to watch.
WA: Barbe's Kiara Guillory is the area leader in the triple jump (34-1) by more than 2 feet and has the area's second-best mark in the long jump (16-1).
RA: St. Louis' Kenzie Touchet is looking to lower her area-best times in the 100- (16.15) and 300-meter hurdles (47.36). She won both events last week at the Oil City Relays.