In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week in high school sports.
Which basketball team had the best week?
WA: The St. Louis girls stayed undefeated through Friday and picked up a quality win over reigning Class B champion Fairview behind double-doubles by Paris Guillory and Myca Trail.
RA: The Washington-Marion Charging Indians rebounded from a four-game losing streak to win four through Friday to get back above .500. Senior Jamaar Moore averaged 19 points a game
Name a basketball player of the week.
WA: Pickering's Ariana Yates scored 65 points to lead the Red Devils to an 80-73 double overtime win over Hackberry Tuesday night, breaking the school's all-time scoring record.
RA: Hathaway junior guard Chloey Guidry rained down 3-pointers Thursday at the Iowa tournament in a 78-36 win over Washington-Marion. Guidry hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 38 points. Guidry added 17 points Friday in a 75-49 over Welsh.
Name a football player of the week.
WA: Grand Lake running back Levi Murrell ran for 134 yards and scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to lead the Hornets to a 13-8 win over East Iberville in a Class 1A semifinal.
RA: Visibly limping in the second half after an injury late in the second quarter, Lake Charles College Prep quarterback Dillon Simon put on a gutsy performance and nearly lead the Trailblazers to the Class 3A finals. In his final game, the McNeese signee completed 20 of 28 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns.
Simon finished his high school career with more than 6,400 passing yards, 74 touchdowns to only 15 interceptions.